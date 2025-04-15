Tenn. lawmakers propose slashing $180 million from the Governor's budget to make room for their own priorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Republicans are proposing gutting $180 million from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's proposed budget to make room for some of their own ideas.

"It’s intricate, it lasts for months," said State Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland), who serves as House Majority Leader. "The legislature works through a months-long process to decide -- look, what can we really fund in there?"

Previously, we've looked at some of the major items included in the 2026 Fiscal Year budget, but this story is highlighting some of the last minute changes being made.

The cuts

Some projects were cut all together, like a $20 million request from the Nashville Zoo. A spokesperson confirms, taking away this money could impact expansion plans for a planned Leopard Forest, Orangutan exhibit and an African River Safari.

Charitable organizations like Jonathan's Path, which helps local foster kids, lost all of their proposed state funding this year. Big Brothers Big Sisters lost a significant chunk, too. "Anytime that we don’t invest in an organization, it’s not an indication we don’t agree with that organization or we don’t find them valuable. It’s just that we didn’t have enough money to go around," said Lamberth.

An effort to incorporate artificial intelligence technology in some state departments lost half of their proposed funding.

The Duck River Pipeline also saw $35 million cut from that massive project. The area has seen so much growth, leaders want to pump in water from the Cumberland River to utility companies, so they can keep up with the growing demand without harming the ecosystem of the Duck River. Rep. Lamberth says slashing funds from the project won't dramatically impact the project. "The whole $100 million wasn’t needed right now," he said.

The replacements

Many cuts, in addition to these, make room for ideas the legislature wants to see through. $4.5 million will allow the Tennessee Attorney General to hire 10 more employees to keep up with all of the state's lawsuits.

The Dustin Samples Act, which will allow more first responders to get support for their PTSD, was also added to the proposed budget.

To read all of the proposed cuts and replacements, click here.

Immigration education bill

Perhaps the most controversial bill this session involves allowing school districts to deny enrollment to undocumented students. That did not make the appropriations list. So, does that mean the bill is dead for the year? Not neccisarily.

Rep. Lamberth, one of the sponsors, says the bill doesn't have to be funded by the proposed budget if the House Finance Committee decides it won't cost any money to implement. Right now, the fiscal note for the bill warns that adopting this measure could jeopardize federal education funding. "That’s a decision for the finance team," said Lamberth. "I think the Finance team is just taking a good long at that to decide whether or not that comes out of the budget after we pass the budget, and it comes on out and we debate that this year, or not."

What comes next

Legislative leaders tell NewsChannel 5 that House and Senate leaders agree with these proposed cuts and replacements. That means, the budget could pass on the House and Senate floors as early as Wednesday. That means the whole legislative session could wrap up by next week.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.