Tenn. lawmakers propose state fully fund Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers are planning another major tribute to Dolly Parton in 2027, this time by proposing the state take over costs local communities currently pay to participate in her Imagination Library.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Finance Chair Bo Watson announced Tuesday they plan to include funding in Tennessee’s 2027 budget to cover the full local share of mailing Imagination Library books to children across the state.

Currently, the state and local communities split those costs. Under the proposal, Tennessee would pick up the local portion entirely.

The change could remove a significant financial burden for counties and organizations that currently raise or budget money each year to keep the program running locally.

In Montgomery County, for example, the local Imagination Library serves about 10,000 children and costs roughly $120,000 a year to mail books to participants. That works out to about $1 in local costs per book, with children typically receiving one book each month.

How those costs are covered varies by county. In Montgomery County, a nonprofit raises money to cover the local share. In some more rural counties, the expense is included as a line item in the county budget.

If approved, the state would assume those costs beginning in 2027.

“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is one of Tennessee’s greatest gifts to the next generation,” Sexton said. “What started in Tennessee is now in all 50 states. Millions of children have been inspired and discovered a love of reading because of Dolly.”

Sexton said fully funding the program would help ensure children in every Tennessee county continue to have access to it.

The Imagination Library mails enrolled children a free, age-appropriate book every month from birth until they turn 5. Parton founded the program in Sevier County in 1995 as a tribute to her father, who could not read.

The program has since expanded far beyond Tennessee, distributing more than 332 million books to children around the world.

As of 2025, nearly 70% of Tennessee children were enrolled in the Imagination Library.

“Doing whatever is necessary to improve early literacy has always been a top priority of mine,” Watson said. “Dolly Parton has always been a pioneer in the movement to improve children’s lives through books and reading, and she has left a lasting legacy on the country.”

The funding would still need to be approved as part of Tennessee’s 2027 budget.