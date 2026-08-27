Tenn. nonprofit reuses flowers from Dolly Parton statue to give to local hospitals

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As people around the world reflect on Dolly Parton’s legacy, many are remembering not only her music and influence, but also her generosity.

That spirit of giving is now continuing through Random Acts of Flowers, a nonprofit organization with roots in East Tennessee.

The group collected hundreds of flowers left at the Dolly Parton statue in downtown Sevierville and turned them into bouquets for hospital patients.

Leaders with the nonprofit said Sevier County officials first reached out to them to find a way to repurpose the flowers so they could continue spreading kindness instead of going to waste.

So far, volunteers have created more than 240 bouquets, delivering them to patients in local hospitals to provide encouragement and brighten their day.

Random Acts of Flowers is known for recycling donated flowers into arrangements for people in healthcare facilities, helping share moments of comfort and compassion — values many say reflect Dolly Parton’s lasting legacy.