Tenn. optometrist sentenced to 42 months for $6.9M Medicare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Brentwood optometrist who admitted billing Medicare for wound care products she had not actually purchased or used has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

Prosecutors said Helen Boerman used her practice, Brentwood Eye Care, to split wound care products intended for single use while submitting claims seeking reimbursement for new products. In one example, Boerman billed Medicare for treatments on six dates even though two patients had appointments on only three of those days, then directed staff to create false records supporting the other claims.

Boerman admitted submitting approximately $11 million in false Medicare claims and receiving about $6.9 million over the course of the scheme. She also made false claims to TennCare and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program.

Boerman was sentenced Sept. 10 after pleading guilty to one count of making false, fictitious or fraudulent claims. She received 42 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

The court also ordered her to pay $6,970,583.50 in restitution to Medicare, TennCare, federal employee health benefits and several private insurers.

Boerman is scheduled to surrender to begin serving her sentence Jan. 4, 2027.