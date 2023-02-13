Tenn. Republicans propose bills that would get the state closer to 'true' constitutional carry for firearms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At age 18, you're allowed to vote and serve in the military. But should you be allowed to possess a firearm out in public, without a permit? Tennessee Republicans are considering a slate of legislation that would do just that.

"Anytime we can expand civil rights in this chamber or in this state, that’s a good day for Tennessee," said Rep. William Lamberth, the Republican House Majority Leader.

"So what I think will come out of the house is a true constitutional carry bill that goes to 18 that does include changing handguns to firearms," said Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton.

Now you may be thinking to yourself, doesn't Tennessee already have a constitutional carry in the state? Well, not quite.

In 2021, Tennessee passed permitless carry, which allows anyone 21 years or older that is allowed to legally possess a weapon, to carry handguns in certain places. But it doesn't keep you from being stopped by law enforcement, according to the Tennessee Firearms Association.

"Even if you’re acting lawfully, even if you’ve got a permit, the officer still has the discretion in Tennessee to stop you, detain you, question you," said John Harris, executive director of the Tennessee Firearms Association.

Three proposed bills would adjust some of the rules.

House Bill 1158 changes the permitless carry age from 21 years old down to 18 years old.

House Bill 120 would extend permitless carry from just handguns to shotguns and rifles as well.

House 192 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to possess guns in places where firearms are listed as prohibited.

But Harris thinks that still may not go far enough.

"What do they mean when they say full constitutional carry? We define that as a structure in which it’s simply not a crime to carry a firearm, just how it’s not a crime to carry a pocket knife," said Harris.

Tennessee Democrats say, not only do most people disapprove of these bills, law enforcement does too.

"Law enforcement has stated emphatically that they are opposed to this. This is when kids are developing their frontal lobes, their judgment," said Sen. Heidi Campbell, a Democrat from Nashville.

"We are going to kill children," said Sen. London Lamar, a Democrat from Memphis. "We cannot say we are a state that’s pro-life, for children, where we’re giving children the opportunity to go in stores and buy guns without any type of training or regulations."

The proposed legislation doesn't remove hunter safety requirements in Tennessee. Under current law, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969, has to go through a Hunter Safety course before they can purchase a license. That would mean, it would be easier to carry a gun in public than out on a hunt. But Harris predicts, lawmakers will be ready to pull the trigger on changing that too.

"I think there will come a time when that gets challenged in the same standard as well," said Harris, who is also an attorney.

Of our surrounding states, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky and Georgia doesn't require a permit to possess a firearm in public.