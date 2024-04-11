Tenn. school voucher bill is delayed for the third straight week. What are the chances it passes this year?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the third straight week, Tennessee lawmakers have not debated the Governor's voucher expansion plan. So what does that mean for the landmark proposal?

It's not clear.

The Tennessee House and Senate have two very different proposals for how to expand school choice.

"We tend to like the Senate version the best," said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge.

"Hopefully the Senate gets there with us," said Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland.

Senate Republicans — in addition to 20,000 school vouchers for public school students to transfer into private school — want students to be able to choose their own public school as well, regardless of their school zone. But the House doesn't like the idea.

"Public to public is a huge issue for the caucus on the House side," said Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville.

House Republicans — in addition to the 20,000 school vouchers — want to reform the public education rules, which includes way less standardized testing. You guessed it, the Senate doesn't like that at all.

"What’s important to us of course is the testing and we’re making sure we’re not going to go back on testing and accountability," said McNally.

"That’s an interesting comment from the Lt. Governor," said Speaker Sexton, when I told him what McNally said. "I think that there's just some members probably in the Senate that put in the testing and it’s hard to let go of something sometimes so that might be part of it. But we’re hopeful we’ll get there."

Conversations are continuing behind the scenes and in huddles on the chamber floors, and both sides claim they're optimistic they can coalesce around one unified version.

"One never knows but I think there’s a possibility," said McNally.

"Within the next, you know, week, we’ll know whether or not this bill comes together between the House and Senate, but I feel good about it right now," said Rep. Lamberth.

If they can't, proponents may have to wait until next year.