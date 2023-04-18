Tenn. Senate votes to make changes to the controversial Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Senate has voted to make major changes to a controversial law that requires third graders to repeat a grade, based on the results of just one test.

During the floor debate, members of both parties appeared to agree: the current law isn't sitting well with parents.

"Something’s wrong with this whole thing, I’ve got parents that are irate," said Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City.

"[Students are considered] failures for not doing well on a test when they’re nine," said Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville.

Tamera Miles told NewsChannel 5 the same, back in January. The MNPS parent got word from her child's school that she would likely have to repeat the third grade. That's because, under the current law, any student who scores poorly on the reading portion of the TCAP test has to either repeat the third grade or participate in summer tutoring.

"As a parent, it’s frustrating and it hurts," Miles told us. "So now they have to start over, I’ve got to make new friends, I’m already shy. I’m already feeling like I am… I’m not smart enough as my classmates."

While lawmakers could agree on needed changes, what changes to make is where disagreement returned. Democrats pushed to get rid of the retention law altogether, given some of the unintended consequences. "Whether they’re going on vacation this summer, whether they can participate in extracurriculars this year, whether they can sing in the church choir, whether they can play soccer," said Sen. Yarbro.

"Just a minute, Mr. Speaker, I need to shed a tear for those parents," quipped Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga. "You know, if you want to go on a family vacation, you’re afraid maybe your child has to repeat, maybe you ought to spend time reading to them."

The new bill, SB 300, lets students get up to three chances to take other state tests and potentially score better to avoid repeating the grade.

"If you’re below that, you get another shot to take the test again," explained the bill's Senate sponsor Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol.

The bill also sets up an appeal process for parents to ask for a waiver.

"We’re providing the very thing educators often ask us for, additional resources," said Sen. Adam Lowe, a R-Calhoun.

SB 300 ultimately passed the full Senate, but perhaps Sen. Ken Yager summed it up best. For a law that has been controversial among parents, these may not be the only changes they ultimately make.

"This bill will give some relief, now there may be some other things we need to do, and we should take them up next session, next year," said Sen. Yager, R-Kingston.

The bill will now be up to the House of Representatives. Regardless of what the legislature decides over the next few days, current third graders will still have to abide by the current state law. Changes won't go into effect until the 2023-2024 school year.