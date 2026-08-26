Tenn. stations to play ‘I Will Always Love You’ statewide for Dolly Parton tribute Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Broadcasters across Tennessee will join together Thursday morning for a statewide tribute celebrating the life of Dolly Parton.

Multiple radio stations, with support from local television stations, will take part in the simultaneous tribute at 8 a.m. Central and 9 a.m. Eastern on Aug. 27. The tribute will air during morning radio programming and local television newscasts.

Stations are asking viewers and listeners to turn on their headlights while heading to work and sing along as broadcasters simultaneously play Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”

“Everyone has already been honoring Dolly in their own special way, and our stations felt there was something bigger they wanted to do together,” Tennessee Association of Broadcasters President Chris Baker said. “Among so many other amazing traits, Dolly will certainly be remembered as a uniting force across all generations, music genres, and humanitarian causes.”

Baker said the tribute is intended to demonstrate unity among broadcasters and communities across Tennessee that Parton “loved, entertained, and helped in so many ways.”

The Tennessee Association of Broadcasters represents more than 370 radio and television stations across the state.