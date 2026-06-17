Tenn. student confronts school board over teacher who showed her inappropriate photos

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Makenzie Ellithorpe addressed the Clarksville-Montgomery County school board Tuesday, saying she "no longer felt safe" after her science teacher showed her nude photos in class in March.

Matthew Vedder, a science teacher and husband of Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder, allegedly showed Ellithorpe the photos three months ago. Vedder has since resigned.

"I'm the student who was shown the nude photos of Superintendent Dr. Jean Luna-Vedder's husband, Matthew Vedder," Ellithorpe said.

She described the moment the photos appeared on Vedder's phone, saying it did not appear to be an accident.

"No, because I mean, I feel like if it was an accident... he could have jerked his phone away. He could have said, oh my gosh, I'm so sorry. Like you were not supposed to see that. Like he could have apologized or he could have... jerked his phone away. But that's not what happened," Ellithorpe said.

She said Vedder continued scrolling through the images.

"Pretty much, yeah," Ellithorpe said when asked if he just kept sliding through the photos.

She estimated she saw between 6 and 8 images.

At Tuesday's school board meeting, Ellithorpe addressed the board publicly for the first time.

"I no longer felt safe in a place where I was supposed to feel protected," Ellithorpe said.

Community members rallied around Ellithorpe during the meeting. Tension grew in the room, and one supporter was removed for being disruptive.

In March, the district said the inappropriate photo was "accidentally briefly" displayed while Vedder was showing an appropriate image to a student in class. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools confirmed he was immediately reassigned to an alternative worksite off school property and remained there pending the outcome of external investigations.

District protocols require CMCSS to delay any internal investigation until all outside reviews are concluded. Human Resources said there are no prior complaints or disciplinary actions in Vedder's personnel file. He had been employed with CMCSS since August 2020. Officials also noted that, by law and policy, employees are afforded due process. Vedder resigned shortly after the incident.

Makenzie's family said they still have not seen justice.

"Questions have been raised, concerns have been voiced, and yet the answers remain difficult to find," Adam Ellithorpe said.

"You failed Mackenzie, and you have failed so many other innocent children," Ashley Ellithorpe said.

"This is about accountability. This is about doing what is right, and this is about change," Makenzie said.

The investigation into the incident continues. Prosecutors in Sumner County have been assigned to the case, and the district attorney's office said it is now reviewing the evidence.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com