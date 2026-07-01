Tenn. voucher schools have extra time to submit student test scores

This story was originally published by the Nashville Banner. Sign up for their newsletter.

Private schools receiving voucher funds will have extra time to submit students’ standardized test scores to the Office of Research and Education Accountability (OREA).

The law creating a statewide voucher program set an annual deadline of June 30 for private schools to provide this data for the recently completed academic year. The office of the Comptroller of the Treasury told the Banner that while yesterday was the deadline, “since this is a new requirement this year, we will be allowing additional time for schools to submit information to us.” As of June 30, the office had “started to receive information from schools for our analysis.”

Students enrolled in private schools using a voucher must take either a “nationally standardized achievement test” selected by the school or the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, which is taken by public school students. OREA is then required to publish a report assessing how voucher recipients have performed academically. OREA anticipates publishing this report sometime after the state legislature convenes in Jan. 2027.

This article first appeared on Nashville Banner and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.