Tenn. woman sentenced to more than 28 years in child sex trafficking case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lebanon woman has been sentenced to more than 28 years in federal prison for producing and selling child sexual abuse material involving two children.

Alisha Danielle Scudder was sentenced July 27 to 340 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. She was convicted of conspiracy, sexual exploitation of a minor, child sex trafficking and distributing and selling child pornography.

According to court documents, Scudder produced material involving two children younger than 14 between June 2019 and March 2022. Prosecutors said she sent the images and videos to a co-conspirator online in exchange for money.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent two CyberTips to law enforcement in October 2022. Federal agents later searched Scudder’s Lebanon home and recovered electronic devices containing messages and child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said Scudder admitted producing and sending the material and receiving payments for some of it.

The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.