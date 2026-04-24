TennCare diaper pilot program to end in 2027, leaving families searching for support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For thousands of Tennessee parents, diapers are more than a convenience — they’re a necessity. But with prices climbing, that necessity is slipping out of reach.

Since August 2024, TennCare’s free diaper pilot program has been helping ease the burden, delivering more than 22 million diapers to more than 100,000 members statewide. The initiative has meant one less expense for struggling families in a time when every dollar counts.

But now, lawmakers have decided not to include the program in the state’s upcoming budget. Funding will end on June 30, 2027, leaving families wondering how they’ll keep their babies clean and healthy.

“I have three kids — a two-year-old, a one-year-old, and a seven-year-old,” one Tennessee father said. “Lately, the price of diapers has been rising with the gas prices. It’s getting crazy out here.”

For many, each trip to the store becomes a balancing act — deciding which essentials make it into the cart and which have to wait.

“Do I buy diapers or do I get gas? That’s a sad decision you have to make. But it’s today’s reality,” he said.

Nonprofits like Nashville Diaper Connection say they’re preparing to step in. Founded in 2013, the organization operates much like a food bank — but for diapers. CEO Brandie Jack said the TennCare program fueled a surge in demand, with the nonprofit’s monthly distribution jumping from 300,000 diapers to 400,000.

Even with the state supply, Jack says the need never slowed.

“We’re anticipating a jump in distribution when the program ends. We have to figure out how we’re going to fund that and make sure we have the distribution network ready.”

The Nashville Diaper Connection currently serves 8,000 babies each month across 32 counties. With diapers costing roughly $100 per child per month, Jack expects demand to double overnight once TennCare exits.

“There’s going to be a large increase,” she said. “Diapers are what you call a necessity.”

The nonprofit is already seeking new funding and partnerships, focusing particularly on rural counties where prices are high and supplies harder to reach. Jack hopes the final year of TennCare’s program will provide enough time to prepare — so no parent has to stand in the diaper aisle wondering how to pay for their baby’s basic needs.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.