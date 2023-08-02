Watch Now
TennCare to provide new benefits to help breastfeeding mothers

This Mom Tracked A Year Of Breastfeeding Costs, Proving It’s Not ‘free’
This Mom Tracked A Year Of Breastfeeding Costs, Proving It’s Not ‘free’
Posted at 5:37 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 06:37:33-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TennCare will now give new mothers access to lactation consultants to help them on their journey and will cover essential tools for breastfeeding. All of this, coincides with World Breastfeeding Week.

These new benefits are part of Governor Bill Lee's Strong Families Initiative.

Lactation consultants can give mothers navigating their breastfeeding journey personalized guidance, support, and education.

TennCare will also cover the cost of breast pumps to help mothers store milk and ensure their baby has enough, even when mom has to be away. It will also cover other lactation supplies such as bottles and tubing.

World Breastfeeding Week was started by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action in the 90s to support breastfeeding mothers worldwide.

This year's theme is focused on giving working moms the support they need in the workplace, like paid maternity leave, breastfeeding or pumping breaks, and private rooms where moms can do so.

TennCare said these benefits are a big step toward promoting maternal health and ensuring the well-being of families across the state.

