TennCare Work Requirement Bill Moves To Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A controversial bill would require families who get healthcare help from TennCare to work, volunteer or go to school to keep getting the benefits.
The bill was originally proposed by Rep. Dan Howell (R-Georgetown), and it passed through the House on Monday.
The bill would require anyone receiving TennCare benefits from the state to spend 20 hours each week either working, volunteering or going to school.
The new rule does have some leeway. For example, those with children under six years old would be exempt.
Howell has said the goal of the bill is to help people to become self-sufficient, productive citizens.
But others say the bill would put a huge burden on Tennesseans, like parents of children older than 6, or parents of children with conditions that require their care.
"These lawmakers need to connect those public policies to the human beings that live these policies everyday," said parent Kristen Grimm. "I think sometimes our lawmakers -- even though I know most of them have really good hearts -- they need to listen to the parents that these policies will affect."