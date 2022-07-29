Tennesseans get excited about Mega Millions jackpot drawing as $1.1B is up for grabs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to over $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the jackpot has crossed this threshold in the lottery game's two-decade-long history.

The next drawing is set to take place on Friday, July 29, at 10 p.m. Central. Some people have gotten close to winning the jackpot.

Mega Millions said 9 people nearly won the jackpot, which at the time stood at $830 million, but came up slightly short as their tickets held the first five winning numbers without the sixth and final Mega Ball figure.

Another 156 people purchased tickets with the correct Mega Ball number, but only four of the first five, according to the lottery.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million — but some people think everyone should try their luck.

“Everyone has their chance to get lucky one time and everyone deserves one time. I don't think it's right to buy like 20 tickets at a time, but get your one ticket and get lucky,” Nashville resident Josh Phillips said.

Some people are already expecting their families to give them a call if they win.

"They will reach out and some people that I don't even know... I will probably get a DNA test!" Trayco Robinson jokingly said.

If you are that lucky winner be sure to sign the back of your ticket right away.

You’ll have to decide to claim your winnings over time or take the jackpot in a lump sum, which is about $650 million.