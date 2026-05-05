Tennesseans head to the polls for primary election

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today, Tennesseans will decide in the primary who will be on the ballot for the general election for judges, county mayors, and commissioners.

To vote in Tennessee, voters should bring a photo identification with them to their polling location. Options include a Tennessee driver's license, retired or active military ID, Tennessee Department of Safety photo ID, or a U.S. passport.

Tennesseans could also vote early in April, but less than 5% elected to do in Davidson County. According to numbers from the Davidson County Election Commission, that means about 22,000 people voted early out of the more than 468,000 active and inactive voters. The last day of early voting saw the highest traffic at 5,224.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Some polling locations may have changed. To find your poling location, click here

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