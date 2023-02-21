Tennesseans helped Mission Eurasia deliver 210,000 food boxes to Ukraine since war started

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — For nearly a year, Ukrainians have lived under attack. This Friday marks one year since Russia invaded the country.

Since the war started, people from Tennessee have been giving money to Mission Eurasia to help send food, Bibles and other donations to the region.

Mission Eurasia has offices in Franklin. Sergey Rakhuba is the president of the organization.

"In the midst of all the destruction and devastation there is no sign they're going to stop and give up," said Rakhuba, talking about the Ukrainian people.

Mission Eurasia has boxed up 210,000 care packages for Ukrainians since last February. Additionally, it's helped evacuate more than 22,500 people, distributed more than 13,000 hygiene kits, delivered hundreds of Christian literature to children, and provided 1,100 wood-burning stoves to families and churches.

"You can see despair; you can see need; you can see hope needs to come to this place, and that's what Mission Eurasia is doing," Rakhuba said in a video to donors during a visit to Kherson in January.

For Inna Sinkevych — who worked in a Mission Eurasia building that was bombed by Russia — pulling together donations keeps her going.

"Maybe I have even more opportunities to be helpful from here than if I was there on the ground," said Sinkevych. "I'm still with my people in my spirit, mind, heart, and my prayers."

In addition to Ukraine, Mission Eurasia is sending supplies to Moldova and Poland where refugees are living.

According to Rakhuba, the need is still enormous.

"We have seen success on the battlefield that the Ukrainian army has had, but they say we need a little more help to win this war, but we have a chance if we have more support from the global community," Rakhuba said.

Donations to Mission Eurasia can be made online.