Tennessee AG supports FCC's effort to fight robocalls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has joined other attorneys general across the country to support the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the fight against robocalls.

The National Association of Attorneys General released a letter Monday, saying in part: “Every day, State AGs hear from constituents about the terrible damage inflicted through illegal robocalls. In most State AG offices, illegal robocalls top the list of most frequent consumer complaints.”

The letter was signed by all 50 state AGs, plus the District of Columbia.

One thing discussed in the letter is caller ID technology to fight spoofing, which is proving to be successful.

However, robocallers are dodging caller ID authentication by getting legit numbers. The association says they do it by giving fake information or hiding who they are from companies that have access to the numbers.

The AGs said they support the FCC's proposal to have a more thorough process for phone companies wanting access to phone numbers — and require companies to verify who their customers are, so the numbers don’t get into the hands of illegal robocallers.

