Tennessee AG to appeal federal rulings against Gov. Lee's executive order allowing mask opt-out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III will be appealing two recent federal judgments on Gov. Bill Lee's executive order, which allows parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in schools.

The attorney general said Monday he will also immediately seek the stay of these decisions.

In the two rulings, Shelby County and Knox County schools were no longer allowed to enforce the executive order, meaning the opt-out option was not available in these school districts. Knox County Schools was also required to issue a mask requirement.

“These orders have impeded the Governor’s executive authority during an emergency to direct the State’s public health response, which is why this office will be appealing those decisions,” said Slatery.

Last Friday, a federal judge also struck down the opt-out option in Williamson County, however, Slatery's ruling on Monday did not mention this county.