Tennessee and Vanderbilt share a rich rivalry, but the most compelling chapter may come this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a football game that could cause some consternation at Thanksgiving tables this week. The University of Tennessee takes on in-state rival Vanderbilt University this weekend in Nashville. The two schools first played each other back in 1892.

It didn't take long for us to find examples of that competitiveness between fans in the NewsChannel 5 archive. In one story from the year 2000, when Tennessee and Vanderbilt played each other at then-Adelphia Coliseum, a photojournalist asked fans what they thought about a mostly orange-clad crowd.

"If you’re black and gold, you better change your colors. There ain’t nothing but orange in this stadium," said one Tennessee fan.

"There is way too much orange," lamented one Vanderbilt fan. "I’ve never seen more orange in my life. Personally, I think it’s disgusting."

Vols fans will be quick to tell you, Tennessee is usually the victor in this rivalry. Some years, Rocky Top is played by the band on loop.

But that isn't the case every year. In 2005, Quarterback Jay Cutler led the Commodores to victory, in Knoxville, for the first time in 22 years. "When 2005 happened, that was kind of the first glimpse of -- oh this can be done," said Austin Nelson, a die-hard Vanderbilt fan. "It was everything to kinda know you can beat Tennessee, it finally happened."

Watch the video player above for some remarkable video we pulled from the NewsChannel 5 archive.

Nelson hopes that can happen again this year. If Vanderbilt can also win Saturday, already in the midst of a historic season toppling top-ranked Alabama, it vastly improves their bowl prospects. "You kind of go into that game thinking maybe this is the time when this team steps up, and rises to the occasion," said Nelson.

As for Tennessee super fan Grey Maxwell, he thinks the stakes for this year's match-up couldn't be higher. "If we win this game, we’re in the playoffs. If we lose this game, there’s no shot we’re in," said Maxwell.

Maxwell is excited about the prospects of beating Vanderbilt, to punch the Vols first ever ticket to the College Football Playoffs. Only, he realizes, it's no gimme. "This is not the same Vanderbilt game or team we’re usually used to seeing," said the Vols fan.

Whether it ends up being all 'Anchor Down' or the victorious Vols on top Saturday, we have a feeling this game will be one we keep handy in the NewsChannel 5 archives for years to come. "It would be the best feeling to know you’re the reason Tennessee doesn’t make the playoff," said Nelson.

"We play our best, I don’t think we’ll have any problem with Vanderbilt," said Maxwell.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.