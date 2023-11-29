Tennessee appeals case to have control of the Nashville airport authority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The question of airport appointment authority is back in court Wednesday, as the state's Attorney's General office filed an appeal against a court order stating Nashville had control of its board.

In June, NewsChannel 5 reported on the state legislature's original decision to pass a bill remaking the airport authority. The bill broke down the board so that two people were appointed by the Speaker of the House, two people appointed by the Lt. Governor and two persons to be appointed by the governor and two by the Nashville mayor or the mayor's designee.

Before this, the Nashville mayor appointed people to the board.

A three-judge in late October sided that Nashville should retain the authority of appointments to the board and reinstate members who had already lost their roles.

“We look forward to litigating this case to a clear and decisive resolution so airport leadership can focus on serving our community and our visitors,” spokesperson Tim Meads said in a statement from the Tennessee Attorney General's office.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Metro legal for its response to the state's appeal.

Why does this matter?

The Republican supermajority voted for the passage of the bill, while Democrats were against them, particularly legislators that represent Davidson County. These decisions were made on one of the last days of the 2023 general session.

Democratic lawmakers have said throughout this session they felt these bills were payback for the Metro Council not agreeing to host the Republican National Convention for the next presidential cycle.

Nashville sued after the legislature created the law that would change who had authority over the board.

As it was designed, the airport oversees the Nashville International Airport. The board oversees the planning, construction, operation and management of BNA and John C. Tune Airport. The second is to assure the promotion, encouragement and development of commerce and industry through air transportation.

Federal Aviation Administration expressed some questions before the legislation was passed, according to a letter obtained by NewsChannel 5. Until early April, the FAA wasn't even aware this was a bill. Republicans argued that the airport served a bigger footprint now than just Nashville. However, these regulations of boards didn't apply to regional airports in Republican-led counties.