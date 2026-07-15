Tennessee Association of Woodturners creates hundreds of wig stands for cancer patients

LOCATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wood dust drifted to the floor as members of the Tennessee Association of Woodturners worked on projects.

"We all have a common interest in woodturning, and we all turn on a lathe," said Chris Price of the Tennessee Association of Woodturners.

Seeing the group work was practically like watching someone molding clay. One art piece sat on a table. It was a wooden apple and plate of wooden grapes, blueberries, and blackberries. The blackberries looked good enough to eat. But. Y'know. Don't.

"A little crunchy!" Price laughed.

The group can make lots of things, but Price said for many there is something that is their most rewarding work.

Certain pieces are heading over to TriStar Centennial Medical Center and Sarah Cannon Cancer Network.

"We'll put up a sign telling our patients that they're free, encourage them to get them," said Sharalynn Lake, referrals coordinator for radiation oncology. "All gifts to the patients!"

The pieces are often dropped off with Lake.

"These are wig stands that were donated to us," she said, gesturing to a table covered with pieces.

The idea of making wig stands for people living with cancer was started by the American Association of Woodturners. Price brought it to the Tennessee Association of Woodturners. So far, this chapter has made nearly 400 wig stands.

There's a beauty in how the pieces are so personalized.

The style of one piece reminded me of the lead character from Breakfast at Tiffany's. That was totally different from a more psychedelic wig stand that looked more Jerry Garcia than Audrey Hepburn.

"There are times everyone's in a creative, colorful mode!" Price said.

"Patients get really excited about them," Lake continued. "I love how the patients will look through them to match their personalities. I know [the patients] have been through so much before they get to us. It's just a small token that goes a long way."

"If you're familiar with cancer and chemo, you know these people have really bad days, and they have good days," Price said. "We do this out of our hearts. We just want this to be something that brings a smile to your face in the morning, make you have a good day."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.