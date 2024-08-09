Tennessee astronaut's unexpected extended stay in Space leaves community on edge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — In June, two American astronauts launched on what was meant to be a brief test mission to the International Space Station. But now, with no clear return date in sight, the mission has taken an unexpected turn. Among those aboard the Boeing Starliner is Tennessee native Barry "Butch" Wilmore, a graduate of the University of Tennessee Space Institute (UTSI).

At UTSI, where students learn the intricacies of space travel, the news of Wilmore's extended stay in space has hit close to home.

"He's got a lot of experience in space already," said John Schmisseur, the executive director of UTSI, referring to Wilmore's extensive background as an astronaut.

Inside the lab at UTSI, students engage in high-speed simulations to prepare for the rigors of space travel.

Right now, Wilmore and his fellow astronaut, Suni Williams, are far from a laughing matter. The pair is currently stuck aboard the ISS after issues arose with their capsule.

"I imagine the delay is about ensuring that everybody comes home with minimal fuss and risk," Schmisseur said, emphasizing the importance of careful planning. "You have uncertainty introduced not only if the engineer is running the system to work but also if the materials and manufacturing are going to hold up and function as designed."

While Schmisseur admits he's "an armchair quarterback today," he has full confidence in NASA's efforts to bring Wilmore and Williams home safely.

"I'm sure they have a tremendous amount of backup plans. Backup plans for the backup plans," Schmisseur said. "We need Butch back on the planet so he can visit us sometime."

As of now, there's no timeline for their return, which could even stretch into 2025. The astronauts may have to rely on a different spacecraft to make their way back to Earth.

For the community at UTSI, the wait continues, but the hope remains that Wilmore will soon be back on solid ground, sharing his experiences with the next generation.

