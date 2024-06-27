Tennessee Attorney General and Secretary of State send warning about rise in celebrity impersonation scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new warning is out from the Tennessee Attorney General's Office alongside the Secretary of State focusing on scammers impersonating celebrities. Just remember to take time to do your research.

Some of the scams are coming in the form of fake charities using a celebrity’s likeness to solicit donations. There are tools out there that allow you to look up the charity like Charity Navigator.

If the people soliciting say they are a part of a well-known group, contact that group directly using information you know is correct. In Tennessee, a charity that is asking for donations must be registered with the Tennessee Secretary of State.

Families and businesses might also see scams through bogus endorsements for a product or an investment opportunity, or through online phishing schemes on social media. Never send money or give your personal information to someone you don't know, no matter how famous they are.