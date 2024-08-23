Tennessee Attorney General issues warning on scammers targeting QR codes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — QR codes have become a convenient part of daily life, whether you’re scanning one to view a restaurant menu, pay for parking, or access a ticket for a concert or flight.

However, alongside their growing popularity comes a rise in scams that exploit the technology.

Tennessee's Attorney General has warned about potential scams involving QR codes. Scammers can target these codes, turning them into tools for theft and deception.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reported cases where scammers cover up legitimate QR codes on parking meters with fake ones.

Unsuspecting users scan the code, thinking they’re paying for parking, only to have their money redirected to the scammer. Additionally, some scammers send fake QR codes through text messages or emails, often with a plausible reason to lure you into scanning them.

"I guess everybody’s trying to move a little faster and do things faster. In some aspects, it’s good, and in others, it’s not, but you’ve got to be careful," Josh McKenzie, visiting Nashville said.



In some cases scammers also place counterfeit QR codes in public locations, such as parking lots, to trick people into unknowingly sending payments.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office urges the public to be cautious, especially when scanning codes in unexpected places.

“Just be mindful of where you are,” advised Jillian O’Toole from Boston. “If you’re at a restaurant and the menu usually seems legitimate, maybe take a second look before you scan.”

To stay safe, experts recommend inspecting the URL linked to any QR code before opening it, as scammers often use misspelled or slightly altered web addresses. It's also important to only scan codes from trusted sources, such as reputable businesses or official websites, and to watch out for signs of tampering on public QR codes.

