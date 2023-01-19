Tennessee Attorney General joins team fighting against Veterans Affairs abortion services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Attorney General is joining a team of attorneys to fight against taxpayer-funded abortions at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In September, Veterans Affairs began offering abortion services and counseling to veterans whose life was at risk or if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest regardless of state laws.

This was a change made by the Biden administration in an effort to expand abortion rights following the Supreme Court ruling over the summer that allowed states, including Tennessee, to ban abortions.

Since then, VA nurse, Stephanie Carter, opposed the new rule and took it to court, starting the case of Carter vs. McDonough in Texas.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and 17 other attorneys general filed an amicus brief in support of Carter.

It argued that the ruling is flawed because the VA does not have legal authority to impose the rule, saying it intrudes on state authority and defies the Supreme Court's ruling.

According to the military newspaper, Stars and Stripes, the Department of Veterans Affairs is giving workers the option to be exempt from providing abortion services.