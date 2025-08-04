Tennessee bans cell phones during class time, here's what your district can independently implement on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When your child heads back to school this Fall, they may not be able to use their cell phone in the same way they did last school year. That's because, earlier this year, the Tennessee legislature passed a law banning the use of personal technology devices during classroom instruction time.

"We don’t want to see technology out in the classroom unless it’s used for educational purposes," bill sponsor State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, a Republican from Jonesborough, told us in an interview.

The new law means most students will not be able to use devices like personal laptops, cell phones, smart watches or airpods unless it's part of the lesson.

There are however, key exceptions like for school emergencies, disability access or for approved medical conditions.

"So let’s just say a student is a diabetic, and they need to check their insulin with their phone -- obvious medical exception," Rep. Alexander told us earlier this year.

Each school district can also decide some of the specifics.

Here's a look at what some of the counties in our viewing area have decided to do:

Metro-Nashville Public Schools

MNPS already had a cell phone ban in place prior to Tennessee's new law. It banned the practice of using a personal technology device during instructional time, but allowed for some exceptions during lunch and class changes.

A spokesperson for MNPS confirms the school board will consider making any revisions at their next school board meeting on August 12th.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools have decided to ban personal technology devices for the entire school day. Phones must be turned off or silenced and kept out of sight. Unlike some other counties, Montgomery County will not allow students to use their devices during lunch periods or class changes.

Williamson County Schools

In Williamson County, all ages will not be allowed to use phones during instructional time. For grades K-8, devices must remain turned off throughout the entire day. However, grades 9-12 can keep their phones on silent and can use them during lunch and class changes.

Rutherford County Schools

Similarly to Montgomery County, Rutherford County Schools will require all of their students to keep their phones stored away and not used for the entirety of the school day.

Wilson County Schools

In Wilson County, students are required to keep their personal technology devices in their lockers or in a designated place during classroom instruction. It will be up to each principal if students are allowed to use phones outside of classroom instruction.

The district posted a video detailing their new policy.

Putnam County Schools

Putnam County Schools decided to require all cell phones and personal technology devices to be placed inside pocket chart cell phone holders, similar to the ones used at comedy clubs. Students will be able to use their devices before school, during class changes and during the lunch period.

The phone can be confiscated if they're used at an inappropriate time.

Maury County Schools

A spokesperson for the district tells NewsChannel 5, their school board will finalize their plan at a meeting Tuesday, August 5th.

Dickson County Schools

Dickson County Schools is one of several districts, implementing a full day ban on personal technology devices. Students will not be able to use their devices once the school day officially begins.

Here is a link to the July school board meeting where that decision was made.

Cheatham County

According to a school board meeting agenda for Cheatham County, the district will be finalizing their new cell phone policy. The current proposal would be to ban the use of personal technology devices during classroom instruction, and students in grades K-8 would have to keep their devices off and stored away.

High school students would be allow to use their phones during the lunch period and during class changes.

Sumner County Schools

A spokesperson confirms they already had a cell phone policy in place and won't be making any changes to it this school year. According to the district, personal technology devices are banned for the entire length of the school day.

Robertson County Schools

Similar to Sumner County, Robertson County Schools already had a cell phone policy in place. The district superintendent says all students must keep their phones off and away during classroom instruction time. However, older students can use phones during non-instructional time.

Stewart County Schools

In Stewart County, elementary school students must keep their devices turned off and out of sight during instruction time. For middle and high school students, they can use their devices during breaks during the school day.

Smith County Schools

Smith County leaders decided that while all students must not use their personal technology devices during classroom instruction, high school students are allowed to keep their phones silenced and can use them during lunch and class changes. Elementary and middle school students must keep their devices off and stored away during the entire school day.

If we didn't get the chance to mention your specific public school district, check with your individual county. They are required to have some sort of policy in place before the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year.

Are you a part of a school district not included in this article but would like to share the details of your plan? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.