Tennessee bettors expected to wager $30 million on Super Bowl 56

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sports betting in Tennessee is the hottest it's ever been.

In November 2020, mobile betting became legal in Tennessee, and just a year later bettors had already wagered $2 billion.

Tennesseans bet $15 million on the Super Bowl last year, and wagers for Super Bowl 56 are expected to double that, according to PlayTenn.com.

"You have a great sports culture already in the state," said Nicole Russo, managing editor of PlayTenn.com. "When you launched, you launched the first online only market so there were really zero impediments to anyone that wanted to sign up for a sports book."

There are several sportsbooks available to bettors in Tennessee. Jeremy Stojakovich of East Nashville mostly uses Draft Kings.

"There's some basic level knowledge required for you to make an intelligent bet, but I would say over the span of the last 14 months, I've seen a lot more people around me that are... even my patients at work are constantly talking about putting bets in," said Jeremy Stojakovich.

He says there are always updates.

"They have live sports bets now, so you can bet on whether or not the next play will be a first down or not," Stojakovich said.

According to the American Gaming Association, more than 31 million Americans placed a bet on Super Bowl 56.