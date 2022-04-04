Tennessee bill aimed to get more students to the polls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bill making its way through the Tennessee Senate could help more students get to the polls. The bill is up for a vote on Monday and it would require schools to let their students know they are eligible to vote when they turn 18 years old.

Additionally, Senate Bill 2064 will require schools to provide information about how to register to vote, including the date and time of the supplemental voter registration conducted at the student's high school.

If passed, the bill will allow students to use their school ID to verify their identity at the polls. Also, it gets rid of the requirement of a person casting their ballot in person when they vote for the first time.

There would be limited extra funding needed. It is mainly dependent on how many people vote in person or absentee for the first time.