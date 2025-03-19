Tennessee bill allowing schools to deny undocumented students continues to raise concerns

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Concerns remain as Tennessee lawmakers push a bill that would allow school districts to deny enrollment to undocumented students.

One Rutherford County mother fears what this could mean, especially after her district recently approved — then rescinded — a resolution urging lawmakers to close the border.

Valeria Diaz De Leon, a mother of three, said she is worried about the future of education in her district.

"They're 4, 2, and 1," she said of her children.

Her boys will soon enter Rutherford County Schools, a district with a sharp rise in English Language Learner students. In May 2023, the district reported just over 6,200 ELL students. That number grew to more than 8,300 this school year, according to a school board resolution.

In January, the Rutherford County school board passed a resolution urging state lawmakers to advocate for stricter border policies and increased federal funding for ELL services.

"Resolution to expedite the closure of the border and increase Title III funds for ESL services," read during the meeting.

The resolution drew immediate backlash, including from Diaz De Leon, who believes the focus should have been solely on funding.

"Families feel like their kids are unwanted in the school system," she said. "They're a burden financially. Even though Rutherford County's motto is 'Every Student, Every Day,' I don’t think they truly mean every student."

School board member Tammy Sharp was the only member to vote against the resolution, arguing that border security should be handled at the federal level.

"This is going to send a message to our children — and not a good one," Sharp said.

Following pushback, the board rescinded the resolution in February. But for Diaz De Leon, the damage was already done.

"Trying to ban undocumented students from going to school — I feel like Rutherford County would be the first to opt in," she said. "They're already putting out resolutions that target certain groups of kids."

While her own children are U.S. citizens, she said she knows other mothers who are now fearful of what comes next.

"I’m just a mom, but I feel like there are a lot of moms out there who are upset. We can make a difference," she said. "Get involved in the community so your voice is heard."

Under current federal law, the proposed education bill would be unconstitutional. However, its sponsors believe it could serve as a test case for a potential Supreme Court challenge.

