Tennessee bill proposes penalty for leaving guns unsecured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers are set to discuss a bill that would make it a crime if you don't safely store your gun.

The bill said when you are not in your car or boat:



The gun and/or ammunition needs to be out of sight.

It needs to be locked away in your trunk, utility box, glove box or a securely locked box attached to the vehicle or boat.

The punishment would not be a fine or jail time, but you would have to go to a court-approved gun safety course.

In Metro Nashville, police say 70% of all guns stolen in 2022 were taken from vehicles. Metro police said 320 guns have been stolen from vehicles so far this year — 20 just in the last week. Police said a lot of the time, the vehicles are left unlocked. These stolen guns are routinely involved in other crimes.

The bill is being heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.