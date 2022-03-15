Watch
News

Actions

Tennessee bill proposes penalty for leaving guns unsecured

If the bill becomes law gun owners would have to take an approved gun safety course if their gun is not properly stored.
Gun
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 11:55:15-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers are set to discuss a bill that would make it a crime if you don't safely store your gun.

The bill said when you are not in your car or boat:

  • The gun and/or ammunition needs to be out of sight.
  • It needs to be locked away in your trunk, utility box, glove box or a securely locked box attached to the vehicle or boat.

The punishment would not be a fine or jail time, but you would have to go to a court-approved gun safety course.

In Metro Nashville, police say 70% of all guns stolen in 2022 were taken from vehicles. Metro police said 320 guns have been stolen from vehicles so far this year — 20 just in the last week. Police said a lot of the time, the vehicles are left unlocked. These stolen guns are routinely involved in other crimes.

The bill is being heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap