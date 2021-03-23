Tennessee bill seeks to ban books supporting, addressing LGBTQ lifestyles, issues in public schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just a day after the Tennessee House voted to send an anti-trans athlete bill to Gov. Bill Lee's desk, another bill focusing on LGBTQ education in schools is being discussed at the Capitol.

House Bill 0800 says the promotion of "LGBT issues and lifestyles" should face the same restrictions as teaching religion in public school.

If passed, the bill specifically says schools can't adopt or use books, instructional materials that "promote, normalize, support, or address LGBT issues or lifestyles."

It calls those educational materials inappropriate and says promoting LGBTQ issues and lifestyles in public schools offends a "significant portion of students' parents and Tennessee residents with Christian values."

The bill mentions that Tennessee public schools should focus on academics critical for student success and lists subjects like reading science and math.

Of course, there's always the other side. The Tennessee Businesses Against Discrimination, which is comprised of 140 small and large business owners, signed and sent a letter to state lawmakers, showing their opposition to any bills that discriminate against the LGBTQ Tennesseans.