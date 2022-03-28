Tennessee bill to address school staffing shortages passed by state Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee bill to address school staffing shortages across the state was passed by the Senate this week.

This bill - sponsored by Senator Ken Yager (R - Kingston) - allows retired Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System members to be reemployed as K-12 teachers, substitute teachers or bus drivers without having their TCRS benefits taken away or suspended.

Retired teachers can currently return to work, but only for 120 days maximum. Senate Bill 2702 allows workers to return for an entire school year, giving them the option to renew annually if there are no other qualified applicants.

“This important legislation I believe will go a long way to alleviating the staffing crunch facing schools statewide,” said Sen. Yager.

“Many retirees are already helping their local school districts and want to continue to help, but are being held back by current requirements. This bill temporarily removes those barriers to provide much needed support in our schools. The companion bill has passed the House and I’m appreciative of Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) for her strong support.”

During reemployment in a school system, retirement benefits would be reduced to 70 percent of retirement allowance. The existing salary cap would be removed.

Senate Bill 2702 would be effective from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.

The bill will next head to Governor Bill Lee's desk to be signed.