Tennessee bill would provide vouchers for gun safety courses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some state lawmakers are pushing for more gun safety in Tennessee. The bill essentially puts the responsibility on the gun owners because it would give them a voucher for a gun safety course. While this originally was focused on new gun owners, an amendment expanded it to anyone in the state.

"With constitutional carry, we do not require citizens who purchase a firearm or gun to undergo a gun safety course. Safety is very important, there are well-known examples and even our dealers are concerned that people aren't getting gun safety training," said Rep. Sabi "Doc" Kumar, R-Springfield.

If passed into law there would be signs posted at gun shops to let people know where the nearest course is offered, and let people know about the new voucher.

The $30 voucher is provided by the state. Think of it as a coupon for a gun safety course. The courses would need to be approved by the state and then the businesses would get reimbursed.

"I think anything that is going to help facilitate handgun safety training given the existing laws of the state, and pending laws, is a good thing. The more people who are trained with handgun safety, the better," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville.

When it comes to cost, the first year could be around $2 million, according to the bill. They expect about 60,000 gun owners would take advantage of the program every year if it's approved. This bill is set to be discussed by the House Civil Justice Committee on Wednesday.