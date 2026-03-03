Tennessee bills could strip Nashville's authority over Boring Company tunnel oversight and taxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers are advancing legislation that could further reduce Nashville's authority over The Boring Company's underground tunnel project, even as construction accelerates toward a year-end opening.

The Boring Company only started tunneling last week but expects to have a tunnel open for customers to ride in Teslas from downtown Nashville to the airport by the end of this year.

Two bills moving through the Tennessee legislature this session could shape how the project is governed and taxed — and critics say Nashville is being left out.

A new state authority — with no Nashville appointments

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) is proposing a new state regulatory body called the Subterranean Transportation Infrastructure Coordination Authority to oversee and review permits for underground transit projects like the Boring tunnel.

"It's an exciting new project and need to think about what type of a governing board we're going to have moving forward," said Johnson.

The board would only include appointments from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge). All are Republicans, with no seats guaranteed for Nashville or other local governments.

Johnson said local governments would still retain some authority.

"Certainly our local governments will have zoning approval for any surface and above level construction," said Johnson.

The Boring Company would still be required to appear before the Nashville Zoning Commission for its above-ground stations. However, under the proposed legislation, those local decisions could be appealed back to the new state authority.

"If there is an adverse action or an adverse decision by the local government, there is an appeal back to this authority," Johnson said during debate.

House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said the process could become too political.

"You're wanting a hand selected group of leaders from one party appointing a board to tell a city what's going to happen underneath," said Clemmons.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth said he wants the project to move quickly.

"I don't want it to take years, I want it to take months. I want these tunnels open as soon as possible," Lamberth said. "I bet if you ask the Democratic Caucus they dislike it because it has Elon Musk associated with it."

Who assesses the property taxes?

A separate bill would shift property tax assessment authority over The Boring Company from Metro Nashville Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite to Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower.

Mumpower pushed back on the idea that the bill is designed to cut Nashville out of the process.

"Absolutely not. This should be viewed as nothing but a way to benefit Nashville. This is in keeping with what we do across the state of Tennessee," said Mumpower.

No matter who assesses the property, Davidson County will receive the money, not the state. The comptroller said the change is consistent with how the state handles other transit-related companies that operate across city and county lines.

"We're just adding another form of transit to our assessment duties, and we'll assess it consistently across the state no matter where it is," said Mumpower.

Democrats pointed out, right now the Boring Company is only expected to tunnel within Davidson County.

We reached out to Nashville's Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite to see if she has any concerns about the bill. So far, we have not heard back.

