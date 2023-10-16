Tennessee childcare director's kid padlocked in room, covered in feces, court docs reveal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Court documents revealed that a Tennessee childcare director left her 4-year-old padlocked in a bedroom, lying on a mattress on the floor wearing only a diaper and covered in feces.

Deputies say that their investigation found that Johnathan Jenkins and Morgan Soper were leaving their child at home, alone throughout the day for "quite some time." The two subsequently face multiple charges, including charges of child abuse in the second degree, 89 charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and 89 charges of first-degree wanton endangerment. Soper was placed on administrative leave at KinderCare in Goodlettsville, a childcare facility where she worked.

The child was found Oct. 12 after a delivery driver tried to leave a package at the Sopers' home in Franklin, Kentucky, and heard the child beating on the window and crying, according to court documents. Kentucky Department for Community Based Services investigated, and the parents revealed they left the child in the home behind a locked door because "he had been kicked out daycare." After police entered the home, they found multiple firearms lying throughout and empty alcoholic beverage containers.

Investigators wrote in the court documents they believed the child had been left home at alone frequently since June 9, and the child's parents were working out of state — going in the early morning and returning home in the late evening.

A court hearing for the two hasn't been set.