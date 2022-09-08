Watch Now
Tennessee cities' leaders condemn state abortion ban through resolution

Meg Kinnard/AP
A woman supporting abortion-rights holds a sign outside the South Carolina Statehouse on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Protesters clashed outside a legislative building, where lawmakers were taking testimony as they consider new restrictions on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning of Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Posted at 9:11 PM, Sep 07, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the wake of doctors now facing felonies if they perform abortions, more Tennessee cities are coming out against the state's ban, set in motion by the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

In recent days, both Clarksville and Knoxville city leaders have issued resolutions condemning the state law.

Metro Council has also passed a similar resolution but has also taken other steps, including proposing a bill to take thousands of dollars out of city savings accounts and giving it to Planned Parenthood to spend on helping women get abortion care in states where it's legal.

NewsChannel 5 political analyst Pat Nolan says while resolutions may not carry much weight with the state legislature, Planned Parenthood might be able to use some of that money to help with gas cards and hotel stays to get an abortion elsewhere.

"Not all of that would be used for the travel, some would be used on materials, condoms things like that to help with sex education," Nolan said.

Metro Council will take up the Planned Parenthood bill in October.

