Tennessee congregations bringing resources to the pews to battle mental health and substance abuse problems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Substance abuse and mental health issues are becoming increasingly prevalent across the United States.

According to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS), this is also an issue in the state of Tennessee, with the annual number of fatal drug overdoses in Davidson County steadily increasing over the last seven years.

In response to these challenges, TDMHSAS has established a Faith-Based Initiative to certify congregations and bring mental health and substance abuse resources to their communities.

This program is particularly important for communities of color, where discussing these topics can be difficult due to the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction.

For Pastor Cornelius Hill of Ephesians Primitive Baptist Church, the need for these resources became all too real when his choir director took her own life.

He recognized that his church community needed to do better in supporting members facing mental health and substance abuse issues. It's why he signed his congregation to be apart of the initiative.

The TDMHSAS Faith-Based Initiative has been certifying congregations since 2014, and recently celebrated its 1,000th recovery congregation.

To become certified, faith leaders must attend free training to learn more about the mental health and addiction challenges faced by their communities. The training covers a range of topics including the brain science of addiction, an introduction to common mental health conditions, and suicide prevention.

In addition to certifying congregations, the TDMHSAS Faith-Based Community Coordinators have held about 1,800 free educational events to provide education and break down the stigma of addiction. These resources are critical in helping churches bring valuable resources to their congregations and their communities.

For Pastor Hill, the program is not just about providing resources, but also about removing the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction. "We're removing the stigma. Removing the shame. Restoring the soul. People can come to church not knowing how, but knowing there is help," he said.

As the TDMHSAS Faith-Based Initiative continues to expand its reach, more churches are becoming involved in providing support to those struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.

If you are interested in learning more about the TDMHSAS Faith-Based Initiative or finding contact information for recovery congregations in your area, visit TN.gov/behavioral-health/faith.