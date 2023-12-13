Watch Now
Tennessee Congressional delegation urges President Biden for a disaster declaration

WTVF
Posted at 2:47 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 15:49:59-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's Congressional delegation came together Wednesday, sending a letter to President Biden urging him to approve Governor Bill Lee's request for a major disaster declaration.

On Dec. 9, six tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee, leaving several areas with nothing but rubble. There were six fatalities, and many more homes destroyed.

"To respond to the disaster, Governor Lee is specifically requesting Individual Assistance and Public Assistance for Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, and Sumner Counties, along with Hazard Mitigation statewide," the letter says.

The approval of the disaster declaration would allow for federal funds to help with relief.

We know these tornadoes are heartbreaking. Here's how you can help

The loss created by these storms is heartbreaking. Our NewsChannel 5 team wants to help, and we know that you do too.

That is why we are partnering with United Way and Community Foundation to raise money for tornado victims. Through the emergency response fund, you can designate whether you want your money to go to Davidson County or the surrounding counties.

Everything you give will go to help victims of the storm.

NewsChannel 5 is also providing $5,000 in matching money to get donations started in both funds.

Donations can be made here

