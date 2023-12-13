Tennessee Congressional delegation urges President Biden for a disaster declaration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's Congressional delegation came together Wednesday, sending a letter to President Biden urging him to approve Governor Bill Lee's request for a major disaster declaration.

On Dec. 9, six tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee, leaving several areas with nothing but rubble. There were six fatalities, and many more homes destroyed.

"To respond to the disaster, Governor Lee is specifically requesting Individual Assistance and Public Assistance for Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, and Sumner Counties, along with Hazard Mitigation statewide," the letter says.

The approval of the disaster declaration would allow for federal funds to help with relief.

Middle Tennesseans devastated by the recent tornadoes need federal assistance now. It’s why I, along with the entire Tennessee Congressional delegation, signed onto a bipartisan letter urging President Biden to swiftly approve Governor Lee’s request for a major disaster… pic.twitter.com/a5z9QtvnKl — Congressman John Rose (@RepJohnRose) December 13, 2023