Tennessee Congressional delegation urges President Biden for a disaster declaration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's Congressional delegation came together Wednesday, sending a letter to President Biden urging him to approve Governor Bill Lee's request for a major disaster declaration.
On Dec. 9, six tornadoes swept through Middle Tennessee, leaving several areas with nothing but rubble. There were six fatalities, and many more homes destroyed.
"To respond to the disaster, Governor Lee is specifically requesting Individual Assistance and Public Assistance for Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, and Sumner Counties, along with Hazard Mitigation statewide," the letter says.
The approval of the disaster declaration would allow for federal funds to help with relief.
Middle Tennesseans devastated by the recent tornadoes need federal assistance now. It’s why I, along with the entire Tennessee Congressional delegation, signed onto a bipartisan letter urging President Biden to swiftly approve Governor Lee’s request for a major disaster… pic.twitter.com/a5z9QtvnKl— Congressman John Rose (@RepJohnRose) December 13, 2023
We know these tornadoes are heartbreaking. Here's how you can help
The loss created by these storms is heartbreaking. Our NewsChannel 5 team wants to help, and we know that you do too.
That is why we are partnering with United Way and Community Foundation to raise money for tornado victims. Through the emergency response fund, you can designate whether you want your money to go to Davidson County or the surrounding counties.
Everything you give will go to help victims of the storm.
NewsChannel 5 is also providing $5,000 in matching money to get donations started in both funds.