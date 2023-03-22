Tennessee congressmen work on bill that would sanction Iran over women's rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that would require the president to impose property and visa-blocking sanctions on certain people affiliated with Iran has been reintroduced.

The “MASHA Act,” inspired by Masha Amini, the young woman killed by Iran’s morality police, is already gaining a lot of support.

Emily Sharif has been very outspoken about the protests and killings happening in Iran.

"A month or two ago, a lot of the students — women and girls specifically — all poured out into the streets because they have been protesting for their basic human rights back," Sharif said.

Hundreds of Iranians have been killed and thousands more detained by the regime it’s why Sharif wants to see the MAHSA Act become law.

"It never went through the Senate. It got reintroduced in January. Basically what it would do is it imposes sanctions on the supreme leader, President of Iran, and their office due to their basic human rights violations and their support for terrorism," Sharif explained.

"There are partial sanctions, but that’s only through an executive order. These orders can be taken away from us at anytime," She added.

Sharif and dozens more have been calling members of Congress asking them to cosponsor the bill.

"Making those calls are very important and getting this act passed through congress would do more for the Iranian people than people would’ve imagined," Advocate Olivia Ward said.

Congressman Mark Green, representing Tennessee’s 7th district, was someone Sharif really wanted to co-sponsor the bill.

After several calls to his office, Representative Green agreed to be a co-sponsor of the "MAHSA Act."

"I’m a proud cosponsor of Rep. Jim Banks’ bipartisan MAHSA Act. Iranians are being persecuted for their bravery by the murderous Iranian regime. The MAHSA Act, named in honor of Mahsa Amini, is a critical first step to holding the Iranian regime accountable for its crimes against the Iranian people — we cannot turn a blind eye to this violence," Green said.

Sharif is grateful for his support and hopes to get more lawmakers on board.

"Us as constituents, we have the right to call them. We have the right to send them letters and ask them what we want them to support," Sharif said.

She encourages people to call their representatives and senators to ask them to support H.R. 589, "MAHSA Act."

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, who represents District 1 in the state, has already signed on to be a co-sponsor.

The bill currently has close to 60 co-sponsors.