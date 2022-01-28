Tennessee considering later wake-up call for high school and middle school students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Proposed legislation would prevent any Tennessee public high school or middle school from starting in the 7 o'clock hour.

As introduced, HB 1836 would require each public high school to begin classroom instruction no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and each public middle school to begin classroom instruction no earlier than 8 a.m. beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

"I didn't really think it was as much as an issue because I thought they'd listen," said Anna Thorsen, a mother of two girls in high school in Metro Nashville Schools.

Thorsen thought, by now, school start times would be later. Public high schools in Metro start later than most in the country at 7:05 a.m.

While this is the first time state lawmakers are talking about the idea, it's been discussed before in Metro Schools. Some concerns have been that the district does not have enough buses and that a later school day could jeopardize some after-school extracurriculars.

"Do we really think that districts like Atlanta, Seattle, Denver, all of California, that if they start at 8:30, they just don't have football?" Thorsen said.

Thorsen, who has children with disabilities, believes because of teen sleep research, the proposed legislation is too important not to consider.

"So many disabilities have these issues where the early start time can be really detrimental or potentially life-threatening," she said.

A handout to Metro parents from Urban Leaders 2020 Education Policy Fellows, states that the NIH recommends at least 9 hours of sleep for teenagers, but despite the recommendation, adolescents do not get enough sleep, especially during the week. The report says some estimates found only one in ten adolescents meet the recommendation.

"We want our kids not to be exhausted, but for those of us that have those extra layers, it can really be more of a life-or-death issue," Thorsen said.