Tennessee courts Paramount Skydance with pitch for Volunteer State future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee officials are making a direct pitch to Paramount Skydance, asking the entertainment giant to consider the Volunteer State as it plans its future.

Deputy Gov. Stuart McWhorter, who also serves as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, sent a letter to Paramount Skydance Chairman and CEO David Ellison on July 2.

In the letter, McWhorter congratulated Ellison on what he called a “remarkable new chapter” for Paramount Skydance and said the company has an opportunity to help shape the future of the entertainment industry.

“Few leaders have the opportunity to redefine an iconic company while simultaneously shaping the future of an industry,” McWhorter wrote. “As you look ahead, I encourage you to consider Tennessee as the home for that future.”

Paramount Skydance is currently in the process of acquiring Warner Bros. Several states, including California, where Paramount is headquartered, are suing to block the merger.

McWhorter’s pitch focused on Tennessee’s low taxes, business-friendly policies and workforce development programs, along with the state’s growing technology and creative industries.

He also pointed to Nashville’s entertainment history, Tennessee’s colleges and universities, the state’s central location and Nashville International Airport as reasons Paramount Skydance should consider moving operations here.

“As Paramount Skydance writes its next chapter, Tennessee offers a compelling proposition: a state where creativity and technology converge, where talent is developed intentionally, and where innovation is embraced,” McWhorter wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter said a Paramount spokesperson confirmed the letter was authentic but otherwise declined to comment.

NewsChannel 5 also requested an interview with McWhorter. His office said it could not accommodate an interview Wednesday but provided a statement.

“Paramount is a globally recognized company and well-respected brand. While we cannot comment on specifics, TNECD remains committed to working with companies across a wide range of industries that are exploring opportunities to invest and grow in Tennessee,” the department said.

The letter does not identify a specific Tennessee location, describe a potential studio site or outline how much the state could offer in incentives. It also does not say whether Paramount Skydance has expressed interest in relocating.

Any effort to establish a major studio operation in Tennessee would raise significant questions about land, infrastructure and public incentives. For now, state officials are not sharing those details.