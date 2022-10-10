Watch Now
Tennessee deadline Tuesday to register to vote in November

Posted at 8:19 AM, Oct 10, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 8 primary election.

By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. Or they can download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.

Early voting runs Oct. 19 through Nov. 3, Monday through Saturday.

Tennessee’s deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1. Those ballots must be returned by mail in time for the county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
