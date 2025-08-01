Tennessee Democrats question transparency of Elon Musk's Music City Loop project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Questions about transparency surround the Music City Loop.

It's the tunnel that Elon Musk's company plans to dig to transport people from the airport to downtown.

The state gave Musk's company access to state land yesterday.

But Democratic party leaders are pushing back.

The Chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, Rachel Campbell, blasted the tunnel on Inside Politics.

"This is done behind closed doors, and it's just thrust upon Nashville and thrust upon the state of Tennessee. It seems corrupt to me," Campbell said.

She responded to some republicans who have said democrats should embrace the idea of an innovative transit proposal and "not look a gift horse in the mouth because of petty politics."

Inside Politics' Ben Hall asked, "Are democrats looking a gift horse in the mouth because of petty politics?"

"I highly doubt it. We are asking for transparency both in leadership and decision-making. There has been no public discussion," Campbell responded.

Her concern over the lack of transparency went beyond the tunnel project.

State Representative Justin Jones has been denied entry into two recent events - one with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and most recently, the tunnel announcement.

"If other people from across the state, who don't even represent Nashville, that are republicans, are able to be in these meetings, why is Representative Jones, who represents this district, not allowed in?" Campbell asked.

She said it is not a disruption to ask questions - and raised concern that republicans statewide are too heavy-handed.

She cited two members of the Putnam County Young Democrats who were arrested in June after a county commission meeting.

They were charged with disrupting a meeting and assaulting a first responder.

They claim they were just trying to ask questions after the meeting ended.

"I watched the video. I watched the commission meeting. I watched this young man get arrested. It was completely out of proportion, and at no point was this young man aggressing against anyone," Campbell said.

The Putnam County Sheriff has said, "We will not allow the kind of unrest that has affected other parts of our nation to take root here."

Campbell and the state democratic party are also focused on the upcoming special election in the 7th Congressional District after republican Mark Green resigned from office.

Four democrats and at least seven republicans are running in their primaries.

Earlier this month, republican leaders said the special election, during a time when elections are not normally held, gives democrats a better chance in the republican leaning district.

"It absolutely concerns me. You are talking about a very unusual circumstance politically, happening at the end of the summer," said Steve Hickey, who is chair of the Williamson County GOP.

"This will probably be the only special election in the country in this time frame, which means the entire nation will have eyes on Tennessee, which is why I think we can take this seat," Campbell said.

Democrats and republicans expect help from both national parties.

The primary is October 7.

The general election is December 2.

