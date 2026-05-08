Tennessee Democrats sue over newly redrawn congressional map

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Democratic Party and several plaintiffs filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging Tennessee’s newly approved congressional map, arguing it unlawfully dismantles a majority-Black district and creates confusion ahead of the 2026 elections.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, asks a judge to block implementation of the new congressional map and related election changes passed during this week’s special legislative session.

The complaint names Gov. Bill Lee, Secretary of State Tre Hargett, and Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins as defendants in their official capacities. Plaintiffs include Rep. Steve Cohen, state Rep. Justin Pearson, the Tennessee Democratic Party, voters from Shelby, Maury and Davidson counties, and congressional candidates Chaz Molder and Chaney Mosley.

In a statement, Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Rachel Campbell called the redistricting effort “racist” and “reckless.”

“The Tennessee Democratic Party has made one thing clear from the very beginning: we are taking this fight everywhere it must be fought, at the polls, in the courts, and in the streets,” Campbell said. “We are outraged that Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Republicans are attempting to roll back generations of civil rights progress in just three days through a redistricting scheme designed to unlawfully silence Black voters.”

The lawsuit follows the Republican-led General Assembly’s passage of new congressional maps during a special session called by Lee after a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision tied to the Voting Rights Act.

According to the complaint, the newly signed laws redraw multiple congressional districts, including Districts 5, 6 and 9, while also changing election deadlines, candidate qualification rules and voter notice requirements.

The lawsuit argues the state’s changes came too close to the August primary elections and could create problems for election officials and overseas military voters.

Plaintiffs pointed to affidavits from election administrators in Shelby, Knox and Wilson counties, along with the Tennessee Assistant Coordinator of Elections, warning that late changes to district lines and ballot deadlines could jeopardize compliance with federal overseas voting laws and create voter confusion.

The complaint also cites a 2022 court filing in which Tennessee officials argued that changing election rules late in the process would “wreak chaos upon the electoral process” and risk disenfranchising military and overseas voters.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to block enforcement of the new maps for the 2026 election cycle.