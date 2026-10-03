Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner resigns following failed execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada is resigning from his position following the failed attempt to execute Christa Pike.

Governor Bill Lee made the announcement Saturday morning, saying:

Commissioner Strada has served with integrity, and I appreciate his willingness to put the interests of Tennesseans first during this difficult moment. I have accepted his decision to step down and am grateful for his commitment to ensuring a smooth leadership transition. I thank Commissioner Strada for his dedicated service to Tennessee and pray God’s blessings over him in the days ahead. Gov. Bill Lee

The announcement included the following statement from Strada:

Serving as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction has been a great honor, and I continue to believe the Department carried out its responsibilities in accordance with the established protocol. Even so, stepping aside is in the best interest of Tennesseans as the independent review moves forward. I believe this review is entirely appropriate and necessary, and I look forward to doing everything I can to help determine exactly what occurred. TDOC Commissioner Frank Strada

He will step down from his role this month. An interim replacement will be announced in the future.

Strada was appointed to his position in January of 2023 by Gov. Lee.

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