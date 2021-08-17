NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health will begin offering a third dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to those who are immunocompromised.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration updated guidance on an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for moderately and severely immunocompromised people. In the U.S., the mRNA vaccines that have been given emergency use authorization are Pfizer, for those 12 years or older, and Moderna, for those 18 and older.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine did not receive recommended approval for an additional dose.

Moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals are defined as:



Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

TDH encourages Tennesseans to talk with their doctors about their medical conditions to decide if getting an additional dose is right for them.

Local health departments across the state will administer the extra dose with no appointment necessary.

The Metro Public Health Department will begin offering the third dose on Tuesday to those who qualify. Doses will be available at all community vaccination events and at the drive-thru vaccination site at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike.