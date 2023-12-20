Tennessee Department of Human Services says new benefits system has lead to backlog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Human Services has released a statement regarding those impacted by the SNAP benefit backlog.

According to TDHS, the issues stem from the new Eligibility Benefits Management System that launched this summer.

"This year, the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) experienced its largest technology transition since 1992," the department stated. "In June, TDHS launched a new Eligibility Benefits Management System (EBMS) as a part of the department’s broader modernization efforts to provide a single platform for the management of Family Assistance programs (SNAP and Families First) as well as other TDHS programs and services to better serve our customers and streamline case processing for TDHS team members."

They stated that as they transition to the new system, there has been a "temporary increase" in processing times.

The department said they are working to recruit and train staff to process SNAP applications.