Tennessee educators concerned about students missing instructional time in classroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s been a tough time for teachers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite changes, transitioning to and from remote learning and trying to keep everyone safe, new survey results show Tennessee teachers are remaining positive.

40,000 educators representing over half of the state’s educator population participated in this Tennessee Educator Survey.

The Tennessee Department of Education and Tennessee Education Research Alliance wants to use this survey to find out how educators have been feeling.

The results revealed Tennessee educators’ top COVID-19 related concern was students missing instructional time during the school year.

They also indicated there are fewer challenges for in-person instruction than for remote learning during the 2020-21 school year.

Teachers continue to need more support to help meet the non-academic needs of students and families.

Despite a challenging school year, the survey found job satisfaction and perceptions of school climate remains positive among Tennessee educators, continuing a positive trend that began in 2018.

The survey was a voluntary and confidential.

Some results from major districts like Metro Nashville, Williamson, Sumner and Maury Counties weren't included because fewer than 45% of people responded to the survey.