Tennessee Election Day information: polling places, candidates, timelines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday is Election Day in Tennessee, and polling places will open at 7 a.m. Partisan school board races, primaries for federal representatives and more are part of the full ballot.

One major race to watch is: which Democrat will be on the November ballot with Governor Bill Lee? Vying for that spot are Carnita Faye Atwater and JB Smiley Junior — both from Memphis — as well as Nashville resident, Jason Martin.

There's also a crowded field of candidates hoping to be the Republican nominee for House District 5, which is Representative Jim Cooper's district.

Nine District 5 Republican candidates are on the ballot, including former Tennessee Speaker Beth Harwell and outgoing Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles.

Democrat and outgoing State Senator Heidi Campbell will be running unopposed. Cooper is not seeking reelection, citing gerrymandering after the Republican-led legislature re-drew district lines.

District boundaries were re-drawn earlier in 2022 to accommodate population changes seen in the 2020 census. District 5 now covers portions of six counties instead of three.

That also means there's a good chance Davidson County residents will be voting in a different place this time around.

"The population changed drastically in Davidson County over the last 10 years, so that forced the lines to be changed a lot," said Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts. "So, the odds of you being in a different polling location than you were in November are good. It's very important to check and make sure; we don't want to have to send you to another location."

You can find your district, polling place, and sample ballot at GoVoteTN's website.

Be aware: the ballot is long. It's the longest in Nashville history, in fact.

Roberts also gave us advice for beating long lines.

"Early morning, first thing is not your best time — late in the afternoon, right when everyone gets off of work, that's not your best time. So, any time in between there are your best times, but we will make sure everyone has an opportunity to vote. If you're in line at 7 p.m., you will have the opportunity to vote," Roberts said.

As with any election day, NewsChannel 5 has you covered when it comes to results and reaction.

Join Rhori, Carrie, and NewsChannel 5 political analyst Pat Nolan when the polls close at 7 p.m. for results and reactions. You can watch on NewsChannel 5 Plus or streaming.